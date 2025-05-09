Luxe grand opening set for Saturday Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

SOUTH POINT — A new destination for self-care and rejuvenation is opening its doors in Lawrence County on Saturday.

Luxe Wellness and Aesthetics invites the community to attend its Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony today at 501 Washington Avenue in South Point.

The event will kick off with an official Ribbon Cutting at 9:45 a.m., hosted by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Festivities will continue throughout the day until 5 p.m..

Email newsletter signup

Guests will enjoy light refreshments, exclusive one-day-only “Buy and Bank” offers and multiple giveaways during the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Luxe’s expert team and explore a variety of aesthetic and wellness services.

The Chamber said Luxe aims to bring high-quality beauty and wellness services to the South Point area, creating a space where clients can relax, recharge and invest in themselves.