Lady Hornets win OVC softball title Published 1:15 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Before the season, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets were favored to win the Ohio Valley Conference softball title.

It’s always good to bet on the favorite.

The Lady Hornets did just what was predicted as they won the OVC championship on Thursday with a 12-1 win over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers in the completion of a game started last week.

Coal Grove is now 15-3 on the season and 12-1 in the conference. The Lady Hornets have a 2-game lead over South Point (8-3 OVC) with only one league game remaining.

Abbie Deeds got the win as she gave up two hits, one earned run, struck out 12 and walked just one.

Ironton pitcher Ava Bihl struggled with her control the entire game. She only allowed five hits but she issued 11 walks.

Ironton (10-4, 18-6) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a long home run to center field by Khamil Martin.

But the Lady Hornets came back with 7 runs in the second inning to take control of the game.

Mia Haynes led off the inning with a double and then Kasey Vanderhoof, Braelie Hitchcock and Addi Myers all walked to force in a run.

After a force out at home, Deeds and Kendall Taylor walked to force home runs, another run scored on a wild pitch and Haynes was hit by a wild pitch scoring a run.

The lead went to 12-0 in the third as Coal Grove got five runs.

Hitchcock singled, Brianna Malone walked, Deeds singled, Izzy Kitts and Rylee Black walked, Haynes singled and Vanderhoof walked.

Of Coal Grove’s five hits, Deeds was 1-2 with 2 runs batted in, Black 1-2 with 3 RBI and a triple, Haynes 2-2 with a double and an RBI, and Hitchcock 1-2.

Jenna Compliment was 1-2 for Ironton’s other hit.

Ironton 100 00 = 1 2 1

Coal Grove 075 0x = 12 5 0

Ava Bihl and Jenna Compliment. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Deeds (IP-5.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-12, BB-1). L-Bihl (IP-4.0, H-5, R-12, ER-12, K-8, BB-11). Hitting-Ironton: Khamil Martin 1-1 RBI HR, Jenna Compliment 1-2; Coal Grove: Abbie Deeds 1-2 2-RBI, Kendall Taylor RBI, Rylee Black 1-2 3-RBI 3B, Mia Haynes 2-2 RBI 2B, Baelie Hitchcock 1-2.