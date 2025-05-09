Published 10:46 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Kenneth Sheets

Kenneth Richard Sheets, 88, of Ironton, died Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Irene Estep Sheets.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Wilgus Fairview Baptist Cemetery, Wilgus.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.