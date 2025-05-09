Published 3:32 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Joanne Richardson

Aug. 2, 1940–May 7, 2025

Joanne Richardson, 84, of Defiance, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1940, to the late John and Margaret (Heading) Stamper in Lawrence County.

Her legacy began with her first marriage to William “Bill” Pugh.

Joanne is survived by her three daughters, Tammy (Dalas) Taylor, Pamela Hahn and Kristi (Brian) Eitniear; her son, William “Bill” (Alicia) Richardson; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Stamper; sister, Evelyn Bruce; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Isam, Charles, Homer, Johnnie, Carroll, Kenneth and Rick; and her sisters Mandy, Virginia, Mary and Doris.

Visitation for Jo will be held 10 a.m.–noon Monday, May 12, 2025, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Rev. Ron Monteith officiating.

Joanne will be laid to rest in Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.