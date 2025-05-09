Gospel legend Parsons dies at 77 Published 3:27 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Evans hails ‘remarkable’ singer and songwriter

Squire Parsons, a West Virginia native and member of the Southern Gospel Hall of Fame died Monday at age 77.

Parsons, who was born in Newton, in Roane County, West Virginia, began his Gospel career in 1969, as a member of the Calvarymen Quartet in his home state.

After graduating from West Virginia University Institute of Technology in 1970, Parsons served as music director for several churches.

In 1975, he joined the famed the Kingsmen Quartet as a baritone. In 1979, he began a solo career, becoming best known for “Sweet Beulah Land,” a song he penned for his debut album. The composition won him the Singing News Fan Awards for Song of the Year in 1981.

Parsons, who was ordained as a minister at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville, North Carolina, earned international acclaim as a singer and songwriter, appearing in the Little Rock Crusade with Billy Graham and performing with the Gaither Homecoming Choir.

Parsons was one of the artists listed in the program for the 2025 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony, who have been approved for a future entry into the hall.

Dr. Calvin Ray Evans, president and director or Evangelistic Outreach, based in New Boston, said Parsons frequently appeared on the minister’s television program and performed at their annual Spring Jubilee event at the Scioto County Fairgrounds in Lucasville.

Evans said Parsons’ appearances at their events dated back to when his father, Calvin Evans, was alive and in charge of the ministry.

“I couldn’t even begin to count them,” he said of Parsons’ visits. “He was quite a remarkable man and a gifted songwriter.

Parsons retired from touring and performing in 2019.

Evans said because of Parsons’ ties to the Tri-State, those at the ministry “always felt like he was one of us.”

In addition to “Sweet Beulah Land,” Evans cited another Parsons’ composition, “I Call It Home,” from Parson’s 1990 album, “Heavenly County.”

“Some call it paradise, somewhere beyond the skies / Some call it heaven, but I call it home,” the chorus states.

“And it couldn’t be more fitting for him today,” Evans said.