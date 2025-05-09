Published 8:47 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Elsie Goff

Elsie Sue Ramey Spencer Goff, 87, of Dandridge, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at her home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Steve Wayne officiating. Burial will follow at (Ancil) Clay-Fraley Cemetery, 1564 Turkey Camp Road, East Lynn, West Virginia.

Family and friends may visit from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, a time for shared memories and support.

