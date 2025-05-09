Ginger, Sites help fuel Ironton comeback win over Russell Published 11:29 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FLATWOODS, Ky. — In a game that featured plenty of offense, Ian Ginger was quite offensive.

Email newsletter signup

Ginger went 4-for-4 with a triple, home run and 5 runs batted in as he helped the Ironton Fighting Tigers rally past the Russell Red Devils for a 12-9 win on Friday.

Nick Sites also had a big game for Ironton as he went 3-4 with a triple and a pair of RBI and Bryson Kerns was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

The Ironton offense was key as the Fighting Tigers rallied from an early 9-3 deficit to get the win.

“(Russell) had a bunch of seeing eye hits the first few innings and we gave up three runs on giving up extra outs,” said Ironton coach John Hunt.

“Then the game began to swing back and our kids just kept plugging away. They never lost confidence and chipped away until we got the lead. Super proud of them.”

Russell (16-11) got a run in the first inning when Kyle Mokas singled, moved up on a ground out and scored on a double by Hayden McGuire.

The Red Devils boosted their lead to 5-0 in the second inning.

With one out, Dawson Wada and Grayson Kiser had base hits. Kyle Mokas and Elijah Hankins followed with RBI singles, McGuire singled and then a fielder’s choice scored Hankins.

Ironton (14-2) began its comeback with 3 runs in the top of the third inning.

Tanner Kleinman, Carson Freeman and Kerns all walked and Tyler Roach hit a sacrifice fly. Ginger then smacked an RBI triple.

But Russell answered with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 9-3.

Jacob Tolliver started the inning with a base hit and went to third on an outfield error. An out later, Wada had an RBI single. Kiser reached on an error and then Mokas delivered the big blow as he drilled a 3-run homer to right-center field.

Mokas was 4-4 with a home run and 3 RBI.

But that proved to be the last time Russell would dent home plate.

Ironton stormed back with 5 runs in the fourth inning and cut the deficit to 9-8.

With one out, Carter Bridges doubled and Freeman was hit by a pitch with 2 outs. Sites then nailed a triple to center field for a pair of runs and he scored on a hit by Kerns.

Roach walked and Ginger singled and advanced on an error as both runners scored,

The Fighting Tigers finally took the lead with 4 runs in the sixth.

With one out, Sites singled and came around to score on a double by Kerns. Roach walked and Ginger unloaded the biggest hit of the game for Ironton with a 3-run blast over the fence in left-center field.

Freeman — who came on in relief in the third inning — retired 6 in a row as he struck out 2 of the final 3 batters in the seventh to preserve the win. Freeman gave up 5 hits, 4 runs with 3 strikeouts and one walk.

Ironton had 11 hits with Kleinman going 1-3 and Bridges 1-4 with a double.

For Russell, McGuire was 3- with a double and 2 RBI and Wada 2-4 with an RBI.

Ironton clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title despite not playing a league game. South Point upset Portsmouth 8-5 meaning Ironton can win the title outright by beating Portsmouth when they meet next Friday.

Ironton 003 504 0 = 12 11 4

Russell 144 000 0 = 9 12 4

Dawson Philyaw, Carson Freeman (3) and Jacob Hughes. Hayden McGuire, Frank Brinkman (4), Kanenan Jacobs (5), Elijah Hankins (6) and Jared Whitt. W-Freeman (IP-5.0, H-5, R-4, ER-4, K-3, BB-1). Philyaw (IP-2.0, H-7, R-5, ER-4, K-0, BB-0). L-Brinkman (IP-0.2, H-4, R-5, ER-4, K-1, BB-1). McGuire (IP-3.1, H-5, R-7, ER-7, K-3, BB-4). Jacobs (IP-1.1, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). Hankins (IP-1.2, H-2, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Bryson Kerns 2-3 2-RBI 2B, Tyler Roach RBI, Ian Ginger 4-4 5-RBI 3B HR, Carter Bridges 1-4 2B, Tanner Kleinman 1-3, Nick Sites 3-4 2-RBI 3B; Russell: Kyle Mokas 4-4 3-RBI HR, Elijah Hankins 1-4 2-RBI, Hayden McGuire 3-4 2-RBI 2B, Jacob Tolliver 1-4, Dawson Wada 2-4 RBI, Grayson Kiser 1-4.