Broadway and Jazz pianist Russ Kassoff to perform at OUS Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

World-renowned pianist Russ Kassoff, whose celebrated career includes performances with Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, Carly Simon and Sammy Davis Jr., will bring his legendary talents to the Riffe Rotunda at Ohio University Southern this spring.

Presented by the Ironton Rotary Club in partnership with Ohio University Southern and the Ironton Council for the Arts, Kassoff’s performance will take place on Saturday. This special event offers more than music — it’s an evening of storytelling, reflection, and connection, as Kassoff shares memories from the stages of Broadway, Las Vegas, and beyond.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit the community projects of the Ironton Rotary Club, including support for Bobcat Academy, an affordable summer camp for youth provided by Ohio University Southern.

Tickets are available now online and will also be sold at the door the day of the event.

“Russ Kassoff isn’t just a performer — he’s a bridge to a golden era of music,” said Dr. Deborah Marinski, dean of Ohio University Southern and member of the Ironton Rotary Club. “This is a rare opportunity to experience a living connection to musical history, right here in Ironton.”

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit irontonrotaryclub.org.