EDITORIAL: A life dedicated to serving the people Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Last week, the Village of South Point lost one of its most committed public servants.

Marlene Arthur, who served more three decades on the Village Council, died at age 87.

As those on council attested, Arthur was a constant advocate for her community, whether it was through the hundreds of council meetings, special meetings and events she attended as an official, or the numerous community organizations she participated in.

Arthur worked with the garden club in the village on beautification, was heavily involved with the committee that organized events around the village’s centennial celebrations and was one of those who worked to bring a branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library to South Point.

Her colleagues all cited her positivity in all that she did, and her dedication and taking her service seriously.

Arthur gave so much of her time to work for the public and the village had a fine representative working for their interests in her. We extend our condolences to all who knew her.