Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Vickie Malone

Vickie Lynn Malone, 70, of Ironton, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, at SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth.

There will be no services at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.