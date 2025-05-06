Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Bernard Rowe

Aug. 29, 1930–April 23, 2025

Bernard “Squint” Lee Rowe, 94, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at home.

Bernard was born Aug. 29, 1930, a son of the late Mae Sanders Rowe and William Rowe.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Rowe; a granddaughter, Misty Malone; five brothers, Sam, Harley, Willard, Charles, and Vernon Rowe; and one sister, Frances Willis.

Bernard is a United States Air Force veteran.

He retired from CSX Railroad after working many years as a welder.

He is survived by two daughters, Trenda Vaughan and Tammie Hall; one son, William Bill Rowe; grandchildren, Toni Christian, Jason Rowe, Matthew Rowe, and Will Rowe; four great-grandchildren, Kaleb Scott, Katilyn Scott, Jason “JP” Rowe, and Chaz “CJ” Christian; and six great-great grandchildren, Landon Rowe, Kyzlee Cremeans, Mazelee Cremeans, Kyrowe Cremeans, Aspynn Scott, and Rowenn Scott.

Funeral services were April 28 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow at Hecla Cemetery, Ironton.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.