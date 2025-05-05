Tom Purcell: Having money doesn’t always equal happiness Published 12:00 am Monday, May 5, 2025

Get this: money does make us happy, but within limits.

A few decades ago, Richard A. Easterlin, a University of Southern California researcher, determined that increased wealth does not necessarily lead to greater happiness. He said that the more money we have, the more things we want — and that we end up working longer and harder to get more things.

He said that’s foolish, because the true source of happiness is the same as it’s always been: spending quality time with loved ones and enjoying good health.

However, newer research — like a 2021 study by Matthew Killingsworth, published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences — suggests that happiness can continue to rise with income even beyond $90,000 a year.

But the boost is small. Once our basic needs are met, money mostly helps smooth out life’s daily frustrations — it doesn’t transform our lives or our souls.

In other words, money can help — especially if you spend it on freeing up your time or sharing it with others — but it’s still the same old things that matter most.

We’re good at forgetting these truths in America.

On one hand, we want wealth and fame. We want people to bow down to us when we walk into a public place. We want adulation and expensive cars and big houses staffed by a dozen servants. We believe in our bones that more money will make us happy, and we work like crazy to acquire it.

But on the other hand, we know wealth and fame are bogus. You never know who your friends really are. You’re surrounded by people looking for a handout. And if you ever do anything stupid, the newspapers will find out about it — and your stupidity will be broadcast around the world.

Where happiness is concerned, I defer to the great singer-philosopher Kenny Rogers, who once said all anyone needs to be happy is three things: Someone to love. Something to do. Something to look forward to.

But of course.

Don Rickles said that his happiest days were when he was just starting out. He had just enough money to get by. He was in love with his wife. And he was among good friends, doing what he loved on stage every night.

How much better can life really get?

But we all know this. And keep forgetting it.

I remember talking with my brother-in-law’s parents during a Sunday outing. They told me stories about growing up in Pittsburgh during the Great Depression. They had no money at all, but had no idea they were poor — because they were wealthy beyond belief.

Their neighborhood was filled with characters, people watching out for them, and lots of friends to play with.

They said it took forever to walk to the store and back, with people stopping them to say hello and ask them how they were doing.

They said they feel sorry for kids today who have material wealth but will never know the fun they had growing up.

Deep down, we already know that the happiest people aren’t the richest — they’re the ones who spend their days wisely, investing in friends, family and simple pleasures.

We don’t need a study to remember this wonderful truth.

Copyright 2025 Tom Purcell, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

See his syndicated column, humor books and funny videos featuring his dog, Thurber, at TomPurcell.com. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.