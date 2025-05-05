Published 4:06 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Shirley Jean Triplett

March 9, 1939–May 3, 2025

Shirley Jean Triplett, 86, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Harbor Health of Ironton.

She was born in Greenup, Kentucky, to her late parents, Jesse L. Jarrett and Mary Edna Myers Null, on March 9, 1939.

Shirley lived her entire life in the Ironton area and enjoyed being a housewife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Roxann Taylor; her brother, Charles Jarrett; and her grandson, Joey Kemper.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela (William) Jones, of Hanging Rock; her sister, Carolyn (Glenn) Still, of Russell, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Lori (Jack) Sparks, of Grayson, Kentucky, Jeremy Ferguson, of Tennessee, Ashley (Isaac) Johnson, of Ironton, Amanda (Jon) Duncan, Larry Ferguson, Cole Kemper, Darris Lawhorn, Alissa (James) Church, Brady Sparks, Rachael Ferguson, Devon (Bree) Sparks, Adiley Matney and Courtney Sparks; her great-great-grandchildren, Lilly, Elijah, Auriel, Astrid, Octavia, Colsen and Maggie; her nieces, Michelle (Todd) Salyers and Melissa (Matt) Berling; and many friends and loved ones.

There will be a visitation at 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need.

