Public works issue on Tuesday ballot Published 12:00 am Monday, May 5, 2025

When voters in Lawrence County go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a lone item on their ballots.

A proposed Ohio constitutional amendment is being voted on statewide.

Issue 2 focuses on local governments in funding municipal projects and would renew a public work program that has been approved by voters three times since 1987.

Proposed by a joint resolution of the Ohio General Assembly, a “Yes” vote” on Issue 2 would authorize the state to issue bonds or other obligations to finance or assist in financing public infrastructure capital improvements for local governments and other governmental entities.

These capital improvement projects would be limited to roads and bridges, waste water treatment systems, water supply systems, solid waste disposal facilities, storm water and sanitary collection, storage and treatment facilities.

The total principal amount of the state general obligations issued under the amendment limited to $2.5 billion over a 10-year period.

If the amendment passes, the General Assembly would be authorized to pass laws implementing the amendment, including laws establishing procedures for incurring and issuing obligations, and laws providing for the use of Ohio products, materials, services and labor to the extent possible.

Passage of Issue 2 has been endorsed by labor unions, such as Affiliated Construction Trades of Ohio, the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters and the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council. Organizations supporting passage include the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Farm Bureau, the Ohio Township Association, the Ohio Mayors Alliance, the Ohio Economic Development Association and Ohio Rural Development Alliance.

Passage is opposed by the Libertarian Party of Ohio.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.