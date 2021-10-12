NFL standings

Published 12:09 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By The Associated Press

National Football League

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128
Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117
Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124
Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK

Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

New England 25, Houston 22

New Orleans 33, Washington 22

Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42

Arizona 17, San Francisco 10

Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20

Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

