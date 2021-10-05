October 5, 2021

Timothy Daniels

Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Timothy Daniels

Timothy Daniels, 62, of Coal Grove, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. An all-day Celebration of Life will be held at Tim’s residence, 3020 State Route 243, Coal Grove, on Saturday.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

