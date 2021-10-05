FOOD: Parmesan-Swiss Fish, Fresh Ginger Cookies

Parmesan-Swiss Fish

• 1 1/4 pounds skinless halibut,

salmon or tilapia fillets (fresh or frozen)

• 3/4 cup shredded Swiss cheese

• 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons sliced green onion

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 450˚F. Thaw fish, if frozen. Cut into four serving-size pieces, if necessary. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Arrange in single layer on greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan, tucking under any thin edges.

In small bowl, toss Swiss cheese, yogurt, mayonnaise, green onion, salt and pepper. Spread over fish fillets. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and paprika. Bake, uncovered, until fish flakes easily with fork. Allow 6-8 minutes baking time per 1/2-inch thickness of fish.

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More.

Fresh Ginger Cookies

• 2 cups flour

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup salted butter, softened

• 1 cup, plus 3 tablespoons, sugar, divided

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1/4 cup grated fresh ginger

Heat oven to 350˚F. In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

In stand mixer, beat butter, 1 cup sugar and brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg and fresh ginger; beat until combined.

Gradually add dry ingredients to mixer until combined.

In small bowl, add remaining sugar. Using spoon, portion out dough, roll into balls then roll in sugar. Arrange balls on baking sheet at least 1 inch apart.

Bake 14 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to cooling rack and cool completely.

Find more sweet treat recipes at Culinary.net.