Elmer Wilson

Elmer Ray “Pete” Wilson, 79, of Scottown, passed away at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.

Pete was born Jan. 1, 1942, a son to the late Willie “Bill” Wilson and Blanche (Henderson) Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Valerie Ann (Stock) Wilson, of Willow Wood, whom he married June 23, 1994.

Pete was a graduate of Windsor High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was a laborer for DMI and Internet for 25 years until he retired in 1993.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by son, Hobart Ray Wilson; brothers, Glen Dale Wilson, Frederick Wilson, and Earl Wilson; sisters, Hazel Ison, Mable Waddle, Elsie Hamlin, Wilma Simpson and Sandra Wilson; step-son, Paul D. Davis; and sister in-law, Norma Jean Wilson.

In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Willie W (Linda) Wilson, of Vinton; daughter, Patricia (Kenneth) Wamsley; stepdaughter, Suzanne Walker; one granddaughter, Jackie Wamsley and three grandsons, Logan Wamsley, Brian (Stacey Strapp) Walker, all from Gallipolis, and Christopher (Mylene) Walker, from Jacksonville, Florida; one great-granddaughter, Rylei Wamsley; one great-grandson, Caden Wamsley; one brother, Robert G. Wilson, of South Point; three sisters, Shirley (Preston) Rice, of Columbus, and Mary Rutherford, also of South Point; sister in-law, Norma Jean Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, 45638 with Pastor Daryl Fowler and Pastor Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Linnville Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Wilson family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.