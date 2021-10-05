October 5, 2021

  • 79°

Deborah Aguilar

By Obituaries

Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Deborah Aguilar

Deborah Sue Aguilar, 66, of South Point, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you think has the strongest case in the Shake Shoppe lawsuit?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business