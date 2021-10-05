Deborah Aguilar
Deborah Sue Aguilar, 66, of South Point, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
