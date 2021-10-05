Charles Cremeans

Charles Grandville Cremeans, 43, of Ironton, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rick Jenkins officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

