John Ritter

John “Billy” Ritter, 48 of Ironton, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Smith) Ritter.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday at West Ironton Church of the Nazarene, 317 Elm St., Ironton, with Pastor Lawrence Harris officiating. Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the Ritter family request that donations be made to a GoFundMe account that has been set up in Billy’s name.

To offer the Ritter family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.