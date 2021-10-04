Janice Lockard

Janice Kay Clark Lockard, 81, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Janice is survived by her husband, Paul E. Lockard.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 6– 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

