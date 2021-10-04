Janice Lockard

October 4, 2021

Janice Kay Clark Lockard, 81, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Janice is survived by her husband, Paul E. Lockard.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 6– 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

