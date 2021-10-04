October 4, 2021

  • 79°

Boyd Blake

By Obituaries

Published 11:55 am Monday, October 4, 2021

Boyd Blake

Boyd Wayne Blake, 50, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Lind Kerns-Blake.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Paul Bartrum officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Blake family.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you think has the strongest case in the Shake Shoppe lawsuit?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business