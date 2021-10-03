MTSU builds big lead, holds off Marshall
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Cunningham threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-28 on Saturday night.
Cunningham was 12-of-21 passing for 105 yards. Chaton Mobley ran 15 times for 132 yards that included a 41-yard touchdown run for Middle Tennessee (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) early in the second quarter.
Reed Blankenship recovered a fumbled ball and ran untouched 91 yards into the end zone to stretch the Blue Raiders’ lead to 34-14 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
Rasheen Ali had a 2-yard touchdown run for Marshall (2-3, 0-1) with 9:44 remaining. The Thundering Herd capped the scoring with 1:12 to play when Grant Wells threw a 17-yard TD pass to Shadeed Ahmed.
Wells was 31-of-47 passing for 321 yards. Ali finished with 113 yards rushing on 19 carries and three touchdowns.
|Marshall
|0
|14
|0
|14
|=
|28
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|21
|6
|0
|=
|34
First Quarter
MTU–Diliello 3 run (Rankin kick), 9:28.
Second Quarter
MTU–Pierce 13 pass from Ch. Cunningham (Rankin kick), 12:41.
MRSH–R. Ali 12 run (Ciucci kick), 11:03.
MTU–Mobley 41 run (Rankin kick), 9:10.
MTU–Lane 34 pass from Ch. Cunningham (Rankin kick), 5:52.
MRSH–R. Ali 1 run (Ciucci kick), :55.
Third Quarter
MTU–Blankenship 90 fumble return (kick failed), 2:30.
Fourth Quarter
MRSH–R. Ali 2 run (Ciucci kick), 9:59.
MRSH–Ahmed 17 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), 1:12.
A_15,806.
|MRSH
|MTU
|First downs
|28
|15
|Total Net Yards
|493
|314
|Rushes-yards
|35-172
|49-209
|Passing
|321
|105
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|5-53
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-47-2
|12-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-14
|Punts
|6-36.333
|7-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-4
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|27:13
|33:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Marshall, Ali 19-113, McDaniel 5-39, S. Evans 5-20, Wells 6-0. Middle Tennessee, Mobley 15-132, Cunningham 11-22, England-Chisolm 1-17, Peasant 6-16, Rasul 7-16, Anderson 5-12, Diliello 2-5, (Team) 2-(minus 11).
PASSING–Marshall, Wells 31-47-2-321. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 12-21-1-105.
RECEIVING–Marshall, Gammage 7-81, Ahmed 7-67, Ali 6-48, W. Johnson 5-76, Gaines 3-24, Harrison 2-4, Scarcelle 1-21. Middle Tennessee, Gathings 2-22, Pierce 2-10, Ali 2-4, Lane 1-34, Windham 1-18, Rasul 1-7, England-Chisolm 1-6, Anderson 1-2, Marshall 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.
