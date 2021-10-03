MTSU builds big lead, holds off Marshall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Cunningham threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-28 on Saturday night.

Cunningham was 12-of-21 passing for 105 yards. Chaton Mobley ran 15 times for 132 yards that included a 41-yard touchdown run for Middle Tennessee (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) early in the second quarter.

Reed Blankenship recovered a fumbled ball and ran untouched 91 yards into the end zone to stretch the Blue Raiders’ lead to 34-14 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.

Rasheen Ali had a 2-yard touchdown run for Marshall (2-3, 0-1) with 9:44 remaining. The Thundering Herd capped the scoring with 1:12 to play when Grant Wells threw a 17-yard TD pass to Shadeed Ahmed.

Wells was 31-of-47 passing for 321 yards. Ali finished with 113 yards rushing on 19 carries and three touchdowns.

Marshall 0 14 0 14 = 28 Middle Tennessee 7 21 6 0 = 34

First Quarter

MTU–Diliello 3 run (Rankin kick), 9:28.

Second Quarter

MTU–Pierce 13 pass from Ch. Cunningham (Rankin kick), 12:41.

MRSH–R. Ali 12 run (Ciucci kick), 11:03.

MTU–Mobley 41 run (Rankin kick), 9:10.

MTU–Lane 34 pass from Ch. Cunningham (Rankin kick), 5:52.

MRSH–R. Ali 1 run (Ciucci kick), :55.

Third Quarter

MTU–Blankenship 90 fumble return (kick failed), 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH–R. Ali 2 run (Ciucci kick), 9:59.

MRSH–Ahmed 17 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), 1:12.

A_15,806.

—————

MRSH MTU First downs 28 15 Total Net Yards 493 314 Rushes-yards 35-172 49-209 Passing 321 105 Punt Returns 2-7 2-7 Kickoff Returns 5-53 2-62 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-25 Comp-Att-Int 31-47-2 12-21-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-14 Punts 6-36.333 7-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-4 1-1 Penalties-Yards 8-69 7-62 Time of Possession 27:13 33:14

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marshall, Ali 19-113, McDaniel 5-39, S. Evans 5-20, Wells 6-0. Middle Tennessee, Mobley 15-132, Cunningham 11-22, England-Chisolm 1-17, Peasant 6-16, Rasul 7-16, Anderson 5-12, Diliello 2-5, (Team) 2-(minus 11).

PASSING–Marshall, Wells 31-47-2-321. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 12-21-1-105.

RECEIVING–Marshall, Gammage 7-81, Ahmed 7-67, Ali 6-48, W. Johnson 5-76, Gaines 3-24, Harrison 2-4, Scarcelle 1-21. Middle Tennessee, Gathings 2-22, Pierce 2-10, Ali 2-4, Lane 1-34, Windham 1-18, Rasul 1-7, England-Chisolm 1-6, Anderson 1-2, Marshall 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.