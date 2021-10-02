Flyers post 3 shutout wins over SOC teams

Jim Walker

It was “Shutout Week” for the St. Joseph Flyers’ soccer team.

The Flyers played three games this past week and all were shutout victories as they swept the Western Indians 7-0 on Monday and traveled to Latham for a 9-0 win on Tuesday.

The completed the hat trick with a 7-0 win at Portsmouth West on Wednesday.

On Monday, Elijah Rowe and Zachary Johnson scored 2 goals each while Aiden Deborde and Sam Walker each found the back of the net.

The other goal for the Flyers was an “own goal.”

Brady Medinger was in a helpful mood with 3 assists while Johnson and Landon Rowe had one assist each.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Eli Ford had one save as Western had only one shot and it was on goal.

The Flyers took an amazing 44 shots with 25 on goal. They had 12 corner kicks, 4 fouls and no offside penalties.

Western had 3 fouls and no offside penalties. Goalie Mikey Bennett had 18 saves.

The Flyers traveled to Western on Tuesday in back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference game and it was almost an instant replay.

Instead of assists, Medinger had 3 goals and Johnson also had 3 goals as they each registered a hat trick. Elijah Rowe, Michael Mahlmeister and Wesley Neal each scored a goal.

Johnson racked up 3 assists, Landon Rowe had 2 assists and Elijah Rowe and Neal had one each.

Ford protected the goal with 5 saves as Western took 13 shots with 5 on goal.

The Flyers had 38 shots with 29 on goal, 6 corner kicks, 5 fouls and no offside penalties. Western had one corner kick, 4 fouls and no offside penalties.

Bennett recorded 20 saves from his goalkeeper position.

St. Joseph (7-4, 4-1) went back on the road on Wednesday for a third game in as many days and beat the Portsmouth West Senators 7-0 as Elijah Rowe recorded a “haul” by scoring 4 goals while Johnson had his second straight hat trick with 3 goals for the Flyers.

Dru Canter, Mark Hodges, Johnson and Medinger all had an assist.

Neal and Ford shared goalkeeper duties with Ford getting 2 saves and Neal one.

St. Joseph took 33 shots with 16 on goal, 4 corner kicks, 4 fouls and 5 offside penalties.

West had only 6 shots with 3 on goal, no corner kicks, 3 fouls and no offside penalties.

Senators’ goalkeepers had 9 saves with Hunter Terry getting 7 and Mikey Cadyn Galloway 2 saves.

The Flyers visit Chesapeake on Monday.