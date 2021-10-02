October 4, 2021

Trojans’ passing combo too much for Panthers

By Jim Walker

Chesapeake Panthers’ Camron Shockley (left) and Landon Preston (right) close in to make the stop on Portsmouth Trojans’ running back Amare Johnson (11). (Photo by Jeremy Holtzapfel)

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans got a little R&R Friday night.

It was the Reade and Roe Show as Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe completed 23-of-28 passes for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns with Reade Pendleton catching 7 passes for 107 yards and 3 TDs in a 44-12 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers.

Portsmouth (6-1, 3-0) took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter as Roe hit Pendleton on TD passes of one and 15 yards. Zach Roth added a 29-yard field goal just before the end of the quarter.

Roe and Pendleton hooked up on a 25-yard scoring pass with 11:20 left in the half and it was 23-0.

The Trojans drove for their next score and Beau Hammond ran 2 yards for the TD as the lead went to 30-0.

Chesapeake (0-5, 0-3) then got a spark as Ben Bragg returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and it was 30-6.

But Roe hit Dariyonne Bryant with a 1-yard scoring pass and Nick Copley had a 5-yard TD run with 1:48 left in the half and it was 44-6.

On the final touchdown, EmilyCheatham kicked the conversion making her the first female to score in a Portsmouth varsity game in the program’s football history.

The Panthers got the final touchdown of the game with 8:45 to play when Dilen Caldwell hit Levi Blankenship with a 33-yard scoring pass.

Chesapeake had just 84 yards of total offense — minus 5 in the first half — and only managed to reach Portsmouth territory 3 times — twice in the first half and no deeper than the Trojans’ 43.

The first series resulted in a lost fumble as the Panthers lost 3 of 5 fumbles for the game.

Next Friday, Chesapeake will host South Point and Portsmouth visits Fairland.

Chesapeake     0          6          0          6          =          12

Portsmouth      17        27        0          0          =          44

First Quarter

Prt – Reade Pendleton 1 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 7:25

Prt – Reade Pendleton 15 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 5:47

Prt – Zach Roth 29 field goal 1:19

Second Quarter

Prt – Reade Pendleton 25 pass from Drew Roe (kick failed) 11:20

Prt – Beau Hammond 2 run (Zach Roth kick) 9:07

Ch – Ben Bragg 85 kickoff return (kick blocked) 8:54

Prt – Dariyonne Bryant 1 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 5:46

Prt – Nick Copley 5 run (Emily Cheatham kick) 1:48

Fourth Quarter

Ch – Levi Blankenship 33 pass from Dilen Caldwell (pass failed) 8:45

——

Ch       Prt

First downs     6          22

Rushes-yards  30-40   21-129

Passing yards  44        256

Total yards      84        385

Cmp-Att-Int    1-3-0   23-28-1

Fumbles-lost   5-3       2-1

Penalties-yards            5-40     11-84

Punts-average  3-31.0  0-00.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Chesapeake: Ben Bragg 10-43, Marcus Burnside 9-15, Levi Blankenship 4-14, Camron Shockley 1-2, Dilen Caldwell 3-(-4), Team 3-(-30); Portsmouth: Beau Hammond 3-38 TD, Nick Copley 6-27 TD, Tyler Duncan 2-19, Drew Roe 3-15, J.T. Williams 5-13, Amare Johnson 1-9, Dylan Sanderlin 1-8.

PASSING — Chesapeake: Dilen Caldwell 1-3-0-44 TD; Portsmouth: Drew Roe 18-21-0-204 4TD, Tyler Duncan 5-7-1-52.

RECEIVING — Chesapeake: Levi Blankenship 1-44 TD; Portsmouth: Reade Pendleton 7-107 3TD, Dariyonne Bryant 5-40 TD, Jayden Duncan 3-35, Noah Livingston 2-34, Ethan Scott 2-18, Beau Hammond 2-13, Amare Johnson 1-9, Chase Heiland 1-0.

