Mark Clay Jr.

Mark Allen Clay Jr., 41, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

