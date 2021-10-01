October 2, 2021

  • 52°

Mark Clay Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 11:20 am Friday, October 1, 2021

Mark Clay Jr.

Mark Allen Clay Jr., 41, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

