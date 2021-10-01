Jeffery Crisp

Jan. 24, 1967–Sept. 28, 2021

Jeffery Dale Crisp, of Franklin Furnace, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 28, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1967 and raised in Waterloo.

After graduating from Symmes Valley High School in 1985, he went on to work at various companies as a maintenance technician and welder, eventually working for Great Lakes Minerals in Wurtland, Kentucky for 21 years.

All who met Jeff immediately became a friend.

His biggest hobbies include hunting, fishing, football, softball and baseball, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Tammy Crisp; his mother, Margaret Crisp; brother, Russell Crisp (Velma); and his children, Perry Blake (Angela), Jeffrey L. Crisp (Katrina), David Crisp, Nathan Blake (Kristy), Samantha Crisp (Casey), Codi Sammet (John) and Lee Crisp. He also is survived by his 17 grandchildren.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with a service celebrating Jeff’s life at 1 p.m.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.