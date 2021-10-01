Chefs vs. Surgeons pumpkin carving contest is Oct. 5

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 outside The Market. Contestants will have an hour to carve their masterpieces unless you decide to donate to extend their carving time.

Up to 60 additional minutes are available for $5 a minute. After the event, vote for your favorite contestant by donating. One dollar equals one vote. The contestant who receives the most votes will be crowned carving royalty on Oct. 30 at 8:30 p.m.at the Kenova Pumpkin House.

Go to givebutter.com/K180dp to support your favorite carving candidate.