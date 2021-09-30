Charles Carey
Charles Carey
Charles Edwin Carey, 93, of South Point, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m.–noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com.
You Might Like
Grace Williams
Grace Williams Grace Akley Williams, 90, of Getaway, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Private family services officiated by Rev.... read more