Robert Evanich

Pamela Evanich

Robert R. Evanich, 73, of Scottown, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Huntington, West Virginia. His wife of 52 years, Pamela Kay Evanich, 72, of Scottown, died on four days later on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Gallipolis.

Funeral service will at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Ohio Valley Masonic Lodge #536 F&M will conduct Masonic Rites for Bob at 7:30 p.m.

