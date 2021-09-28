September 28, 2021

  • 81°

Mary Black

By Obituaries

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Mary Black

Mary Lorrayne Black, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service In Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you think has the strongest case in the Shake Shoppe lawsuit?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business