September 28, 2021

  • 81°

Martin Williamson

By Obituaries

Published 10:39 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Martin Williamson

Martin “Tank” Andrew Williamson, 29, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Breanna Arthur.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you think has the strongest case in the Shake Shoppe lawsuit?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business