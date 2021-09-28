Kathy Christian

Kathy Kay (Harris) Christian, died on Sept. 23, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, with Bishop Harper officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Private family burial will be held at Golden Oaks Cemetery in Ashland, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.