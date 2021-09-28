September 28, 2021

Chris Head

By Obituaries

Published 10:39 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Chris Head

Chris Head, 59, died on Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia, from COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Ash) Head.

A Celebration of Life visitation service will be held 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home, in Proctorville.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or organization in memory of Chris.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

