Chris Head

Chris Head, 59, died on Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia, from COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Ash) Head.

A Celebration of Life visitation service will be held 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home, in Proctorville.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or organization in memory of Chris.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.