September 28, 2021

Carol Spence

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Carol Sue Cooper Spence, 89, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be 3 P.M. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

