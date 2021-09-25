Flyers finish 2nd in SOC golf tournament

Jim Walker

McDERMOTT — Ricky Bobby said that “If you’re not first, you’re last.”

The St. Joseph Flyers will disagree with the fictional NASCAR driver after finishing second in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I golf tournament on Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Club.

South Webster won the tournament with a 374-team score. The Flyers shot a combined 407 to finish second ahead of Lucasville Valley at 419, Beaver Eastern 420 and Western 464.

Valley’s Cameron Phillips shot a 67 to take medalist honors.

The Flyers Eli Ford shot a 94 to lead his team and earned All-SOC honors as he posted the fourth best individual score.

Besides Ford, the Flyers Blake Stuntebeck shot an even 100, Nick Pauley had a 102, Matthew Heighton 111 and Michael Mahlmeister just one shot back.

Ford and Phillips were joined on the All-SOC team by Riley Burnette, Gavin Baker and Cam Carpenter of South Webster along with Cayden Haislop of Eastern.

Southern Ohio Conference

Golf Tournament

Div. I Boys’ Team Scores

South Webster 374

St. Joseph 407

Lucasville Valley 419

Beaver Eastern 420

Western 464

Medalist: Cameron Philips, Lucasville Valley

Coach of the Year: Josh Horner, South Webster

Team Individual Scores

South Webster: Riley Burnett 45-43=88, Gavin Baker 43-47=90, Cam Carpenter 49-47= 96, Brady Blizzard 53-47=100, Ava Messer 51-54=105

St. Joseph: Eli Ford 45-49-94, Blake Stuntebeck 51-49=100, Nick Pauley 51-51=102, Mathew Heighton 57-54=111, Michael Mahlmeister 58-54=112

Lucasville Valley: Cameron Phillips 32-35=67, Austin Bloomfield 51-53=104, Jeremiah Cyrus 58-63=121, Brock Stuart 66-61=127, Parker Montgomery 69-68=137

Beaver Eastern: Cayden Haislop 48-47=95, Dalton Southworth 50-54=104, Logan Salisbury 54-54=108, Logan Slusher 55-58=113, Brennan Slusher 61-68=129

Latham Western: Kolten Miller 55-51=106, Wesley Satterfield 58-59=117, Cutter Clay 60-60=120, Trey Satterfield 57-54=121, Logan Thompson 68-67=135

Portsmouth Clay: Tristan Large 58-56=114, A.J. Ridgon 68-72=140

Green: Landon Kimbler 58-60=118, Kiefer McCalvin 64-62=126

Division I All-SOC

Cameron Phillips, Valley 67

Riley Burnette, So. Webster 88

Gavin Baker, South Webster 90

Eli Ford, St. Joseph 94

Cayden Haislop, Eastern 95

Cam Carpenter, So. Webster 96

Div. II Boys’ Team Scores

Wheelersburg 347

Minford 373

Waverly 393

Oak Hill 427

Northwest 441

Ports. West 490

Medalist: Kameron Maple, Oak Hill

Coach of the Year: Paul Boll, Wheelersburg

Division II All-SOC

Kameron Maple, Oak Hill 77

Owen Mault, Wheelersburg 80

Dillon Osborne, Minford 82

Isaac Brockway, Wheelersburg 87

Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg 88

Ben Nichols, Waverly 89