Flyers finish 2nd in SOC golf tournament
Jim Walker
McDERMOTT — Ricky Bobby said that “If you’re not first, you’re last.”
The St. Joseph Flyers will disagree with the fictional NASCAR driver after finishing second in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I golf tournament on Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Club.
South Webster won the tournament with a 374-team score. The Flyers shot a combined 407 to finish second ahead of Lucasville Valley at 419, Beaver Eastern 420 and Western 464.
Valley’s Cameron Phillips shot a 67 to take medalist honors.
The Flyers Eli Ford shot a 94 to lead his team and earned All-SOC honors as he posted the fourth best individual score.
Besides Ford, the Flyers Blake Stuntebeck shot an even 100, Nick Pauley had a 102, Matthew Heighton 111 and Michael Mahlmeister just one shot back.
Ford and Phillips were joined on the All-SOC team by Riley Burnette, Gavin Baker and Cam Carpenter of South Webster along with Cayden Haislop of Eastern.
Southern Ohio Conference
Golf Tournament
Div. I Boys’ Team Scores
South Webster 374
St. Joseph 407
Lucasville Valley 419
Beaver Eastern 420
Western 464
Medalist: Cameron Philips, Lucasville Valley
Coach of the Year: Josh Horner, South Webster
Team Individual Scores
South Webster: Riley Burnett 45-43=88, Gavin Baker 43-47=90, Cam Carpenter 49-47= 96, Brady Blizzard 53-47=100, Ava Messer 51-54=105
St. Joseph: Eli Ford 45-49-94, Blake Stuntebeck 51-49=100, Nick Pauley 51-51=102, Mathew Heighton 57-54=111, Michael Mahlmeister 58-54=112
Lucasville Valley: Cameron Phillips 32-35=67, Austin Bloomfield 51-53=104, Jeremiah Cyrus 58-63=121, Brock Stuart 66-61=127, Parker Montgomery 69-68=137
Beaver Eastern: Cayden Haislop 48-47=95, Dalton Southworth 50-54=104, Logan Salisbury 54-54=108, Logan Slusher 55-58=113, Brennan Slusher 61-68=129
Latham Western: Kolten Miller 55-51=106, Wesley Satterfield 58-59=117, Cutter Clay 60-60=120, Trey Satterfield 57-54=121, Logan Thompson 68-67=135
Portsmouth Clay: Tristan Large 58-56=114, A.J. Ridgon 68-72=140
Green: Landon Kimbler 58-60=118, Kiefer McCalvin 64-62=126
Division I All-SOC
Cameron Phillips, Valley 67
Riley Burnette, So. Webster 88
Gavin Baker, South Webster 90
Eli Ford, St. Joseph 94
Cayden Haislop, Eastern 95
Cam Carpenter, So. Webster 96
Div. II Boys’ Team Scores
Wheelersburg 347
Minford 373
Waverly 393
Oak Hill 427
Northwest 441
Ports. West 490
Medalist: Kameron Maple, Oak Hill
Coach of the Year: Paul Boll, Wheelersburg
Division II All-SOC
Kameron Maple, Oak Hill 77
Owen Mault, Wheelersburg 80
Dillon Osborne, Minford 82
Isaac Brockway, Wheelersburg 87
Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg 88
Ben Nichols, Waverly 89
