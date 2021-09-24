William Cooper

Nov. 11, 1961–Sept. 23, 2021

William Edward Cooper, 59, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

William was born Nov. 11, 1961, in Lawrence County, to the late Fern Jones Cooper.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mona Boyd; and a brother, Bob Jones.

William is survived by his wife, Cindy Spears Cooper; four children including Tammie (Jeremy) Rice, Deloris (Michael) Parrott and Matthew (Megan) Cooper; three sisters, Bonnie Friend, Becky Cooper and Diana Petty; five brothers, Tony Cooper, Chuck Jones, Brian Cooper, Ray Cooper and Eric Cooper; and nine total grandchildren including, Jeremiah, Nathaniel, Dakota, Landon, Lucas, Isaak, Remington and Kynzlee.

Funeral Services will be 5 p.m. Monday, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Friends may visit from 4–5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.