Sandra Esque

Sandra Joan Esque, 60, of South Point, died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Ironton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.