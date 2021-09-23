Ralph Meadows
Ralph Meadows, 86, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Set. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
