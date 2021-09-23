September 24, 2021

  • 63°

Ralph Meadows

By Obituaries

Published 11:52 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

Ralph Meadows

Ralph Meadows, 86, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Set. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

