September 23, 2021

OVC Fall Sports Standings

By Staff Reports

Published 12:20 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Soccer Standings
Team Overall OVC Pts
Gallipolis 10-0-1 5-0-0 15
South Point 7-2-1 4-1-0 12
Rock Hill 5-4-0 3-2-0 9
Chesapeake 3-4-0 2-3-0 6
Fairland 1-6-0 1-4-0 3
Portsmouth 2-5-0 0-5-0 0

Girls’ Soccer Standings
Team Overall OVC Pts
Rock Hill 7-0-1 4-0-0 12
Fairland 4-2-1 1-1-1 4
Gallipolis 3-5-1 1-2-1 4
South Point 3-3-1 1-1-0 3
Chesapeake 0-5-0 0-3-0 0

Girls’ Volleyball Standings
Team OVC Overall
Gallipolis 6-0 9-3
Portsmouth 3-1 5-1
Fairland 4-2 7-3
South Point 3-3 7-5
Chesapeake 3-3 5-5
Ironton 1-3 1-5
Coal Grove 0-5 2-5
Rock Hill 0-2 0-2

