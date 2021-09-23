September 24, 2021

  • 63°

Judy Holland

By Obituaries

Published 3:19 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Judy Holland

Judy Kay Gibson Holland, 79, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordan Simpson officiating.

There will be no visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday. Which notable grave there do you find most interesting to learn about?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business