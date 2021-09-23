September 24, 2021

James Aldridge

Published 10:54 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

James Aldridge

James “Ronnie” Aldridge, 69, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Rita (Scaggs) Aldridge.

Graveside service will be Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, with Brother Mike Bevins officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m.–noon at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer condolences to the Aldridge family, visit  www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

