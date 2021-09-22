Roger Kirk

Roger Franklin Kirk, 69, of South Point, died on Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Visitation will be 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Getaway Cemetery, Getaway, with a graveside service starting at 11 a.m.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, are assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.