Roger Kirk
Roger Franklin Kirk, 69, of South Point, died on Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia
Visitation will be 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Getaway Cemetery, Getaway, with a graveside service starting at 11 a.m.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, are assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.
