Robert Dever Sr.

Jan. 26, 1936–Sept. 20, 2021

Robert Joseph Dever Sr., 85, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Dever was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Ironton, a son to the late Bernard and Roberta (Mains) Dever.

Mr. Dever was a 1954 graduate of Rock Hill High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired in 1991 as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Ironton. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 8850 and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Robert “Bobby” Dever Jr.,

He is survived by daughter, Teresa Marshall, of Ironton; two grandsons, Jared Dever and Nathan Marshall, both of Ironton; brother, Ronnie Dever; and former wife and mother of his children, Leota Campbell.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Burial will follow in the Veterans Section of Woodland Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by V.F.W. Post 8850.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Dever family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net