September 22, 2021

  • 64°

Linda Kellogg

By Obituaries

Published 8:39 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Linda Kellogg

Linda L. Kellogg, 74 of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Linda is survived by her husband, Mickey Kellogg.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Darrell Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday. Which notable grave there do you find most interesting to learn about?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business