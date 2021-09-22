Kimberly Crabtree

Kimberly Harper Crabtree, 47, of Columbus, formerly of Coal Grove, died on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Ohio State University East, Columbus.

She is survived by her husband, Shawn Crabtree.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lawrence Cemetery, Pedro.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.