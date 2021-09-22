September 22, 2021

Food giveaway on Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., in Ironton on Thursday.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, protein, and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.

Facing Hunger looks to serve over 250 households. Almost 18 percent of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23 percent of the county’s children.

