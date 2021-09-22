September 22, 2021

David Burks, Betty Burks

Published 8:35 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

David Burks

Betty Burks

David Lee Burks, 78 and his wife, Betty Shirley Burks, 79, of South Point, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A visitation will be held for family and friends 1–2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Frasure officiating.

Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Proctorville V.F.W. Post # 6878 will conduct David’s military graveside rites.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

