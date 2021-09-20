Food drive donations to benefit Pathfinder Pantry at ACTC

ASHLAND, Ky. — A friendly competition happening between the Boyd and Lawrence County, Kentucky locations of The Drop will benefit the Pathfinder Pantry at Ashland Community and Technical College.

Both agencies are collecting non-perishable food items which will be donated to the Pantry at the food drive’s culmination on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

According to Donnah Clark, program director for iHope and a therapist at The Drop, the location that collects the most food items will receive a $200 gift card from iHope that they will be able to use to meet the needs at their location. The individual who donates the most will receive a meal at the restaurant of their choice.

Members of the community can drop off their donations during The Drop’s operating hours.

“We foster a sense of community and belonging at The Drop,” Clark said. “Community service is a wonderful opportunity for the youth and young adults we serve.”

She added, “We want our clients to understand that times might be hard for them, but they are hard for others too. Community service gives them a sense of importance and ability to help.”

The Drop is a safe, drug-free and inviting space for young people ages 14-25.

The Boyd County location can be found at 2516 Carter Ave. in Ashland and is open from 1-6 p.m., Monday through Friday

The Lawrence County location can be found at 60 Professional Park Drive in Louisa and is open 1-6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Drop offers skill building activities, youth peer support specialists to provide help, advice, guidance and support, case management, as appropriate, to develop a plan to meet individual youth needs, and assistance with identifying individual strengths and areas of need.

“I’m excited for ACTC alumni to think of ACTC and Pathfinder Pantry,” Chrisha Spears, Pathfinder pantry coordinator, said. “For them to give back to and support their college sets an example of perpetuity. They are teaching the youth at The Drop the importance of giving as well as remembering where you came from and those that helped you get started on your journey.”

iHope is a collaborative effort between the Department of Behavioral Health and Pathways, Inc. to identify and serve youth and young adults with symptoms of psychosis as early as possible, and provide support and treatment based on current research.

The Drop will resume their virtual support group from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 24. The link to attend will be on the Boyd County The Drop Facebook page. Those wanting more information can call 606-393-1522.

The Pathfinder Pantry is available for ACTC students. Students must complete the following link every time that they need to access the pantry: https://ashland.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/pantry.aspx

Students must have a current/active student ID number and must show photo ID when picking up their order.

Students must use their KCTCS email address in the form. Confirmation emails will not be sent to personal email addresses.

The pantry is closed on Fridays.

For more information about the Pathfinder Pantry, email as_pantry@kctcs.edu.